SB1610/HB0978: how it will impact the homeless in Tennessee

What will happen if the bill gets signed?
Ben Hall is joined by Kayla Philips, a local from Nashville, Lindsey Krinks and India Pungarcher from Open Table Nashville to discuss the recent bill sent to Gov. Lee’s desk about criminalizing homeless people from sleeping on public property. How does the community feel about this bill? He discusses this and more on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 2:04 PM, Apr 28, 2022
