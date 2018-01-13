School Choice Festival

6:18 PM, Jan 12, 2018
13 mins ago

Wanna make sure you're child goes to the right school? Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph joins OpenLine to talk about the School Choice Festival, and what schools are available for your child to visit.

Wanna make sure you're child goes to the right school? Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph joins OpenLine to talk about the School Choice Festival, and what schools are available for your child to visit.

Wanna make sure you're child goes to the right school? Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph joins OpenLine to talk about the School Choice Festival, and what schools are available for your child to visit.

Wanna make sure you're child goes to the right school? Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph joins OpenLine to talk about the School Choice Festival, and what schools are available for your child to visit.

Wanna make sure you're child goes to the right school? Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph joins OpenLine to talk about the School Choice Festival, and what schools are available for your child to visit.

Wanna make sure you're child goes to the right school? Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph joins OpenLine to talk about the School Choice Festival, and what schools are available for your child to visit. 

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video