Light Snow
HI: -°
LO: 19°
Wanna make sure you're child goes to the right school? Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph joins OpenLine to talk about the School Choice Festival, and what schools are available for your child to visit.
Wanna make sure you're child goes to the right school? Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph joins OpenLine to talk about the School Choice Festival, and what schools are available for your child to visit.
Wanna make sure you're child goes to the right school? Metro Schools Director Dr. Shawn Joseph joins OpenLine to talk about the School…
What are the warning signs that your child is being bullied? What can you do about it? Are you monitoring your child's social media? …
Did you know that there is medical services on demand? On this segment we'll tell you about a new on demand virtual clinic at Saint Thomas.
On this segment we will tell you about the new Pediatric Hematology and Oncology Floor at TriAStar Children's Hospital.
Diabetes is a prevalent problem in Tennessee. On this segment, we'll talk about ways to prevent, diagnose, and treat this disease.
On today's segment we'll tell you exactly what to do to safely dispose of those medications.