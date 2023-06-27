NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Steve Cavendish, editor of Nashville Banner, breaks down the second Nashville Mayoral Debate and clarifies what issues each candidate tackled in their remarks.
Second Mayoral Debate
Steve Cavendish with Nashville Banner joins OpenLine to summarize the second Nashville Mayoral Debate.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jun 27, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-27 13:14:03-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.