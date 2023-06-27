Watch Now
Second Mayoral Debate

Steve Cavendish with Nashville Banner joins OpenLine to summarize the second Nashville Mayoral Debate.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jun 27, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Steve Cavendish, editor of Nashville Banner, breaks down the second Nashville Mayoral Debate and clarifies what issues each candidate tackled in their remarks.

