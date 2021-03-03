Should college athletes be stopped from kneeling during the national anthem?

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Last week, ETSU basketball players knelt during the National Anthem. Several State Senators sent a letter to universities in Tennessee saying the athletes not only represent themselves but also their school and the state.

The letter says the lawmakers do not condone any form of protest that could be viewed as disrespectful to our nation or flag while the players are representing the universities. It also asks the universities to prohibit such actions going forward.

Tennessee Rep. Vincent Dixie joins Ben Hall to discuss the controversial topic of athletes kneeling during the National Anthem.

NOTE: We reached out to Republican lawmakers who weren't available for comment