NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Is justice served by the execution of those sentenced to death in Tennessee? Is the use of pentobarbital in lethal injections humane? Governor Bill Lee halted the process 30 minutes before Oscar Smith's scheduled execution in 2022 due to concerns with Tennessee Department of Corrections lethal injection protocols and testing of the drugs being used. January 2025, TDOC adopted new protocols directing them to execute prisoners using an injection of pentobarbital. The complaint is this drug poses a high risk of a torturous death, particularly if obtained, stored, handled and/or administered incorrectly. Several death row inmates have filed a lawsuit. Besides Oscar Smith, 5 other inmates have scheduled execution dates. 47 prisoners are currently on death row.
Should Executions Resume in Tennessee?
Rev. Stacy Rector, Executive Director of Tennesseans for Alternatives to Death Penalty is our guest.
