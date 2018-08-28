Should Metro Police have Community Oversight?

4:29 PM, Aug 28, 2018

How does Metro Police feel about having a Community Run Oversight Board with investigative powers? Fraternal Order of Police Union President James Smallwood, will joins OpenLine to give the official response.

How does Metro Police feel about having a Community Run Oversight Board with investigative powers? Fraternal Order of Police Union President James Smallwood, will joins OpenLine to give the official response.

How does Metro Police feel about having a Community Run Oversight Board with investigative powers? Fraternal Order of Police Union President James Smallwood, will joins OpenLine to give the official response.

How does Metro Police feel about having a Community Run Oversight Board with investigative powers? Fraternal Order of Police Union President James Smallwood, will joins OpenLine to give the official response.

How does Metro Police feel about having a Community Run Oversight Board with investigative powers? Fraternal Order of Police Union President James Smallwood, will joins OpenLine to give the official response.

How does Metro Police feel about having a Community Run Oversight Board with investigative powers? Fraternal Order of Police Union President James Smallwood, will joins OpenLine to give the official response.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video