NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Committing a violent or heinous act in Tennessee still does not deny you the right to bail. Watch this edition of OpenLine to see how this may be affecting crime rate in Nashville.
Should Repeat Offenders Be Denied Bail?
Verna Wyatt, co-founder of Tennessee Voices for Victims, and Judge Jim Todd (Davidson Co. Circuit VI) are our guests.
Posted at 11:54 AM, Jul 09, 2024
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.