Should Tennessee end its Refugee Resettlement program?
4:03 PM, Apr 5, 2018
Share Article
State Legislators filed a lawsuit in an effort to end the program.
They alleged the federal government violated the 10th Amendment, which says the federal government has only the powers given to it by the U.S. Constitution and that all other powers are reserved for the states.
The TN Immigrant Refugee Rights Coalition join Ben Hall on OpenLine to discuss the program, and why they feel it's important for Tennessee to continue to welcome refugees seeking to rebuild their lives in a new country.