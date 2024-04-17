Watch Now
Should the Covenant Shooter Documents Be Released?

NewsChannel 5 Legal Analyst Nick Leonardo is our guest.
NC5 Legal Analyst Nick Leonardo joins this edition of OpenLine to summarize the argument being heard on whether or not to release the Covenant shooter documents.
Posted at 11:38 AM, Apr 17, 2024
2024-04-17

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A hearing is underway to determine if the Covenant shooter documents should be made public. Joining us to break down the arguments is NC5 Legal Analyst Nick Leonardo.

