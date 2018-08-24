Should we change our Bail System?

11:31 AM, Aug 24, 2018

Tonight we are taking a look at the Pretrial Services program for Davidson County. Which are designed to maximize the release of qualified defendants from custody on non-financial conditions. This is typically reserved for those charged with non-violent offenses, but Mario Hambrick, of Free At Last Bonds, has stated that suspects charged of violent crimes have been also released without bond.

Tonight we are taking a look at the Pretrial Services program for Davidson County. Which are designed to maximize the release of qualified defendants from custody on non-financial conditions. This is typically reserved for those charged with non-violent offenses, but Mario Hambrick, of Free At Last Bonds, has stated that suspects charged of violent crimes have been also released without bond.

Tonight we are taking a look at the Pretrial Services program for Davidson County. Which are designed to maximize the release of qualified defendants from custody on non-financial conditions. This is typically reserved for those charged with non-violent offenses, but Mario Hambrick, of Free At Last Bonds, has stated that suspects charged of violent crimes have been also released without bond.

Tonight we are taking a look at the Pretrial Services program for Davidson County. Which are designed to maximize the release of qualified defendants from custody on non-financial conditions. This is typically reserved for those charged with non-violent offenses, but Mario Hambrick, of Free At Last Bonds, has stated that suspects charged of violent crimes have been also released without bond.

Tonight we are taking a look at the Pretrial Services program for Davidson County. Which are designed to maximize the release of qualified defendants from custody on non-financial conditions. This is typically reserved for those charged with non-violent offenses, but Mario Hambrick, of Free At Last Bonds, has stated that suspects charged of violent crimes have been also released without bond.

Tonight we are taking a look at the Pretrial Services program for Davidson County. Which are designed to maximize the release of qualified defendants from custody on non-financial conditions.

This is typically reserved for those charged with non-violent offenses, but Mario Hambrick, of Free At Last Bonds, has stated that suspects charged of violent crimes have been also released without bond.

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top

NewsChannel 5+ Video