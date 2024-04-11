NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lipscomb University unveils one of their newest programs, a Master's of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence, to help future employees better understand and apply A.I. as an employee.
Should You Get a Master's in Applied Artificial Intelligence?
Steve Nordstrom, Associate Dean of Lipscomb University's School of Computing, is our guest.
Posted at 12:23 PM, Apr 11, 2024
