Should You Get a Master's in Applied Artificial Intelligence?

Steve Nordstrom, Associate Dean of Lipscomb University's School of Computing, is our guest.
Steve Nordstrom, Associate Dean of Lipscomb University's School of Computing, joins the show to share one of Lipscomb University's newest programs.
Posted at 12:23 PM, Apr 11, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lipscomb University unveils one of their newest programs, a Master's of Science in Applied Artificial Intelligence, to help future employees better understand and apply A.I. as an employee.

