Should Your Child Take Driver's Ed?

Is driver's ed worth it? Are the streets of Nashville safe for your child?
Jeremy Lyon, founder of Brentwood Driver Training, answers callers' questions regarding safe driving for teens in Tennessee, and new trends around how many of-age drivers are pursuing a license.
Posted at 12:14 PM, Jan 25, 2023
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Brentwood Driver Training Owner Jeremy Lyon has all the answers regarding whether or not your loved ones should take driver's ed, and what the advantages are. Web: brentwooddrivertraining.com

