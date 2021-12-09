Watch
NewsChannel5 +OpenLine

Actions

Southeastern Grassland Initiative

items.[0].videoTitle
Ben Hall is joined by Dwayne Estes and Theo Witsell from Southeastern Grassland Initiative to discuss about their mission to restore southeastern grasslands and the history of these areas on this edition of OpenLine.
Posted at 11:38 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 12:38:00-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — How can we help save endangered plant and animal species in Tennessee? Ben Hall is joined by Dwayne Estes, Executive Director, and Theo Witsell,Chief Ecologist and Co-Founder, from Southeastern Grassland Initiative to discuss about their mission to restore southeastern grasslands, ways we can restore these grasslands and the history of these areas in Tennessee on this edition of OpenLine.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap