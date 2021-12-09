WTVF-NASHVILLE — How can we help save endangered plant and animal species in Tennessee? Ben Hall is joined by Dwayne Estes, Executive Director, and Theo Witsell,Chief Ecologist and Co-Founder, from Southeastern Grassland Initiative to discuss about their mission to restore southeastern grasslands, ways we can restore these grasslands and the history of these areas in Tennessee on this edition of OpenLine.
Posted at 11:38 AM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-09 12:38:00-05
