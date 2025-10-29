Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+OpenLine

Spooky Stories of Middle Tennessee

Historian and Author Allen Sircy tells chilling tales of ghosts haunting various properties and doctors bring a man back from the dead.
Historian and Author Allen Sircy tells ghost stories and the undead.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Historian and author Allen Sircy joins host Ben Hall as Sircy tells chilling tales with Middle Tennessee origins. A recent survey touts 42% of Tennesseans have claimed to have seen a ghost. With Civil War battles being fought in most cities in the area, Sircy has interviewed countless people who had a spectoral experience with wild tales of hauntings. He also tells the gruesome accounts of Knox Martin. Did doctors bring him back to life in Lindsley Hall?

