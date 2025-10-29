NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Historian and author Allen Sircy joins host Ben Hall as Sircy tells chilling tales with Middle Tennessee origins. A recent survey touts 42% of Tennesseans have claimed to have seen a ghost. With Civil War battles being fought in most cities in the area, Sircy has interviewed countless people who had a spectoral experience with wild tales of hauntings. He also tells the gruesome accounts of Knox Martin. Did doctors bring him back to life in Lindsley Hall?
Spooky Stories of Middle Tennessee
Historian and Author Allen Sircy tells chilling tales of ghosts haunting various properties and doctors bring a man back from the dead.
