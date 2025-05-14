NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stand Up Nashville along with Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition and The Equity Alliance created SHIFT Nashville, a group that researched and developed plans for Metro Nashville government to consider. Some programs the group believes needs more attention are: To create a dashboard to track Metro Nashville's investments in key quality of life areas for more transparency; Zero Fare program for free public transit; I Want to Stay fund for right to counsel, foreclosure prevention assistance and land baking to prevent displacement of vulnerable renters and homeowners; Eliminating Food, childcare and housing deserts; and launch the Road to Opportunity Fund supporting apprentice programs, fair wages and safety; and the Housing Production fund creating community controlled housing.
Stand Up and Take Action to Create Lasting Change
Stand Up Nashville Executive Director Odessa Kelly speaks about immigration arrests and where Metro Nashville's budget should be focused.
Posted
Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.