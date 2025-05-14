Stand Up and Take Action to Create Lasting Change

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Stand Up Nashville along with Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Rights Coalition and The Equity Alliance created SHIFT Nashville, a group that researched and developed plans for Metro Nashville government to consider. Some programs the group believes needs more attention are: To create a dashboard to track Metro Nashville's investments in key quality of life areas for more transparency; Zero Fare program for free public transit; I Want to Stay fund for right to counsel, foreclosure prevention assistance and land baking to prevent displacement of vulnerable renters and homeowners; Eliminating Food, childcare and housing deserts; and launch the Road to Opportunity Fund supporting apprentice programs, fair wages and safety; and the Housing Production fund creating community controlled housing.