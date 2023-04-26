WTVF-NASHVILLE — State Senator Jeff Yarbro (D - 21st District) joins Ben Hall and responds to viewers' concerns over gun safety reform, and his run for Nashville Mayor.
State Senator Jeff Yarbro
What is the status of gun reform in Tennessee? Plus, Sen. Jeff Yarbro highlights what issues he plans on tackling when running for Nashville Mayor.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 13:26:45-04
