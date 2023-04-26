Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +OpenLine

Actions

State Senator Jeff Yarbro

What is the status of gun reform in Tennessee? Plus, Sen. Jeff Yarbro highlights what issues he plans on tackling when running for Nashville Mayor.
State Sen. Jeff Yarbro (D) joins Ben Hall to answer viewers' questions about gun safety in Tennessee and his upcoming run for Nashville Mayor.
Posted at 12:26 PM, Apr 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-26 13:26:45-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — State Senator Jeff Yarbro (D - 21st District) joins Ben Hall and responds to viewers' concerns over gun safety reform, and his run for Nashville Mayor.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap