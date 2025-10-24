Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Steps To Resolve a Legal Issue

Attorney Kevin Kennedy give free legal advice to our callers and tells his clients to be pro-active, get evidence and secure documents.
Kevin Kennedy answers your legal questions
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Attorney Kevin Kennedy has been practicing law for over 40 years. He brings his expertise to provide free legal advice to our callers. On this episode he and host Chuck Long tackle questions such as: What is the difference between per capita and per stirpes when writing a will or trust? What is the difference of Statute of Limitations of adults vs. minor children? When is cellphone recording appropriate or not appropriate? How can you get someone to pay child support?

Kev's Got You Covered!

