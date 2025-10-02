Steps Toward Hope/ More Than Pink Walk

NASHVILLE, Tenn. ( WTVF) — When a woman goes for her mammogram, she hopes that everything will be normal, but 1 in 10 mammograms leads to a callback for more testing. But with today's technology, only 5-10% of those callbacks result in a breast cancer diagnosis. That equates to almost 320,000 women and men per year in the U.S in 2025. Globally 2.3 million women were diagnosed in 2022.

Dr. Samyukta Mullangi, Medical Oncologist at Tennessee Oncology and Senior Medical Director of Thyme Care along with Dr. Dana Bonaminio, director of Breast Imaging at Premier Radiology and at Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital talk about breast cancer diagnosis, treatments and break through technologies.

Dr. Bonaminio also recalls her diagnosis of breast cancer and her treatment journey.

The Susan G. Komen More Than Pink Walk is Sat. Oct. 4th at Nashville Yards. For information go to: komen.org/nashvillewalk