Student Advocacy Legal Support

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — What can you do if you feel your child's needs are not being met in public school? The Legal Aid Society can help you navigate the steps so your child can get the education they deserve. Some schools lack resources in staff and funding or resources may be insufficient. The Legal Aid Society helps advocate for your child working with schools to create Individual Education Program (IEPs) or 504 plans to address your child's needs.

Click for website