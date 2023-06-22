Watch Now
Summer Skincare

Are you treating your skin properly? Do you know the risks of tanning, even out in the sun? Find out what you need to know on this edition of OpenLine.
Dr. Eva Parker with VUMC answers viewers' questions about summer skincare and aging.
Posted at 12:33 PM, Jun 22, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Dr. Eva Parker with VUMC joins Ben on this edition of OpenLine to warn viewers about what they may be doing wrong with their skin, and what they should be doing instead.

