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Supporting Tennesseans with Disabilities

Chief Strategy Officer of the TN Council on Developmental Disabilities Jolene Sharp says over 160,000 Tennesseans have developmental disabilities and 90% do not receive any disability services.
Chief Strategy Officer for the Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities Jolene Sharp is our guest.
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Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From the federal Developmental Disabilities Act, the Tennessee Council on Developmental Disabilities was established in the 1970's. The state plan includes supporting advocacy by speaking for people with disabilities and their families, Building capacity with support systems, and Making services better for people with disabilities.

Jolene Sharp, Chief Strategy Officer for Tennessee's Council on Developmental Disabilities says only 9% of people with disabilities get the support and services they need. The Council partners with organizations that become resources.
Go to: tn.gov/cdd

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