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Surviving Lung Cancer

Fabien Maldonado MD, MSc Director of Interventional Pulmonology at Vanderbilt Health works on novel and innovative ways to diagnose lung cancer.
Fabien Maldonado, MD, MSc Director of Interventional Pulmonology, Vanderbilt University is our guest.
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NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — About every 2 minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with lung cancer. But, early detection is increasing survival rates. Fabien Maldonado, MD, MSc Director of Interventional Pulmonology at Vanderbilt Health works on novel and innovative ways to diagnose lung cancer. Maldonado works with Robotic Bronchoscopy with Cone-Beam CT creating a 3D image of the lung for non-invasive retrieval of biopsies.

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