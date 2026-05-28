Surviving Lung Cancer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — About every 2 minutes, someone in the US is diagnosed with lung cancer. But, early detection is increasing survival rates. Fabien Maldonado, MD, MSc Director of Interventional Pulmonology at Vanderbilt Health works on novel and innovative ways to diagnose lung cancer. Maldonado works with Robotic Bronchoscopy with Cone-Beam CT creating a 3D image of the lung for non-invasive retrieval of biopsies.