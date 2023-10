NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — For any questions about elder care, estate planning, division of assets, or statute of limitations - Takacs McGinnis can help. Stream now to see if your questions could be answered.

For additional information, contact Takacs McGinnis by visiting them in Hendersonville at 104 Wyncrest Way, Ste 100, or by calling 615-824-2571.