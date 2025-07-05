Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Taking Care of our Highways and Blueways

How to reduce trash and pollution on our roads and rivers.
TDOT and Harpeth Conservancy are our guests
OpenLine - 070325 Protecting our hHighways and Blueways P1
OpenLine - 070325 Protecting our hHighways and Blueways P2a
OpenLine - 070325 Protecting our hHighways and Blueways P2
OpenLine - 070325 Protecting our hHighways and Blueways P4
OpenLine - 070325 Protecting our hHighways and Blueways P5
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you visit Calgary, Canada or Tokyo, Japan, you see very little trash blowing around in the landscape. Their culture and laws are strict about not littering. How can we change the culture in the US and specifically here in our home, Tennessee? Steve Allen and Victoria Cooper from The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Dr. Ryan Jackwood from the Harpeth Conservancy are our guests to talk about the condition of our roadways and rivers and how we can keep it clean for ourselves and our children. TDOT has gamified clean up and both organizations have volunteer clean up opportunities. Find out how taking care of our highways and blueways can be fun and rewarding.

