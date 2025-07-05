NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — When you visit Calgary, Canada or Tokyo, Japan, you see very little trash blowing around in the landscape. Their culture and laws are strict about not littering. How can we change the culture in the US and specifically here in our home, Tennessee? Steve Allen and Victoria Cooper from The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) and Dr. Ryan Jackwood from the Harpeth Conservancy are our guests to talk about the condition of our roadways and rivers and how we can keep it clean for ourselves and our children. TDOT has gamified clean up and both organizations have volunteer clean up opportunities. Find out how taking care of our highways and blueways can be fun and rewarding.