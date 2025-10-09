Teen Bullying, AI and Suicide Prevention

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With cyberbullying rampant and children increasingly turning to social media, young people's self-worth faces unprecedented threats. Artificial intelligence chatbots, programmed to be consistently agreeable and helpful, offer what seems like a safe refuge. Children find these interactions engaging and trustworthy, gradually viewing AI as a friend rather than a tool. As they share increasingly personal information and seek guidance on life's challenges—bypassing conversations with parents—some relationships with AI have led to tragic consequences.

Brittany Farrar, Executive Director of Youth Villages Middle Tennessee, and Raquel Shutze, Director of Specialized Crisis Services, provide essential guidance for parents on preventing cyberbullying and recognizing warning signs that their child may be contemplating suicide.

