Teen Bullying, AI and Suicide Prevention

With 75% of kids interacting with AI, experts say it's more important now to interact and build trust with your children.
Teen bullying, AI influencing children, suicide prevention are topics of discussion.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With cyberbullying rampant and children increasingly turning to social media, young people's self-worth faces unprecedented threats. Artificial intelligence chatbots, programmed to be consistently agreeable and helpful, offer what seems like a safe refuge. Children find these interactions engaging and trustworthy, gradually viewing AI as a friend rather than a tool. As they share increasingly personal information and seek guidance on life's challenges—bypassing conversations with parents—some relationships with AI have led to tragic consequences.

Brittany Farrar, Executive Director of Youth Villages Middle Tennessee, and Raquel Shutze, Director of Specialized Crisis Services, provide essential guidance for parents on preventing cyberbullying and recognizing warning signs that their child may be contemplating suicide.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

