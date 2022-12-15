Watch Now
NewsChannel5 +OpenLine

Actions

Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth

How is the youth in Tennessee maintaining mental fortitude during challenges like a pandemic?
Ben Hall and the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth address youth mental health after covid and mental resilience.
Posted at 3:04 PM, Dec 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-15 16:04:21-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall questions policy specialist Kylie Graves and TCCY Executive Director Richard Kennedy about what the state is doing to improve the health of our youth.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap