Tennessee State of the Child Report

How well did children perform compared to other states in terms of education, economic standing, and physical and mental health?
How well did children perform in the health, education, and economic sector in 2023?
Posted at 1:01 PM, Jan 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-18 14:01:56-05

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Kylie Graves and Richard Kennedy from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth break down the annual State of the Child Report and discuss key takeaways from last year's findings.

