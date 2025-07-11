The Belcourt Theatre is Celebrating 100 years!

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Belcourt Theatre is celebrating it's 100th birthday. The theatre opened in 1925 as a silent movie and playhouse, then transitioned into a movie house only. In the 1990's the theatre closed briefly, but with public support, funds were raised, a benefactor stepped forward, and the Belcourt became a non-profit. The filmhouse produces various programs with Nashville connections with seminars and film series, as well as an exhibition gallery highlighting the rich history of the Belcourt. Since 2015, the Belcourt went through substantial renovations to bring back its glory since it's opening in 1925. Host Levi Ismail invites Belcourt Executive Director Stephanie Silverman and Belcourt Historian Teddy Minton to talk about the past, the present and the future of the Belcourt Theatre.