“The Betty White Challenge” and pet adoption post-holidays

What would Betty White do?
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jan 14, 2022
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Alexandra Kohen is joined by Kenneth Tallier of the Nashville Humane Association to discuss the “Betty White Challenge” circling on social media, post-holiday adoptions, and who is available for adoption on this episode of OpenLine. If you are interested in donating or volunteering visit their website.

