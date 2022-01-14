WTVF-NASHVILLE — Alexandra Kohen is joined by Kenneth Tallier of the Nashville Humane Association to discuss the “Betty White Challenge” circling on social media, post-holiday adoptions, and who is available for adoption on this episode of OpenLine. If you are interested in donating or volunteering visit their website.
“The Betty White Challenge” and pet adoption post-holidays
What would Betty White do?
Posted at 3:44 PM, Jan 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-14 16:44:15-05
