The Complexities of Social Security

Financial Advisor Paul Winkler explains how to plan for your retirement including Social Security.
Paul Winkler delves into how Social Security works and when to start taking it.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The rules when to take Social Security and what will be your maximum benefit are complex. Should you stop working at 65? What about early retirement? What if you delayed taking social security until 70, does the amount of money you will receive from Social Security outweigh when you want to stop working? Financial Advisor Paul Winkler and host Ben Hall go over the rules and pitfalls that could prevent you from maximizing your benefit.
