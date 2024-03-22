Watch Now
The Death Penalty: Where Do Tennesseans Stand?

Stacy Rector, Executive Director of Tennesseans for Alternatives to the Death Penalty, is our guest.
Posted at 7:22 AM, Mar 22, 2024
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Georgia has recently resumed executions after nearly a four-year pause. Capital punishment is still on hold in Tennessee but is not illegal. Where do the people stand on this issue? Find out here.

