WTVF-NASHVILLE — Ben Hall is joined by a panel of four guests, Tanja Jacobs from the Romello Marchman Foundation, Mindy Vincore from the District Attorney’s Office in Nashville, Candice Sexton from Forensic Medical Management Services, and Sgt. Michael Hotz from MNPD to discuss the fentanyl epidemic and how it has impacted people’s lives on this episode of OpenLine. For more information about the Romello Marchman Foundation, visit their website at romellomarchmanfoundation.org.