The Fight Against Banning Drag and Gender-Affirming Care

Abby Rubenfeld questions the constitutionality of bills banning shows and healthcare that have no documented evidence violating human rights.
Civil Rights Attorney Abby Rubenfeld discusses the lack of substantiation behind the State's reasoning to ban gender-affirming care and drag shows.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 13:55:40-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE — Civil Rights Attorney Abby Rubenfeld joins Hunter Hoagland to challenge the state's decision in recent months to ban drag shows and gender-affirming care on this edition of OpenLine.

