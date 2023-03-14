WTVF-NASHVILLE — Civil Rights Attorney Abby Rubenfeld joins Hunter Hoagland to challenge the state's decision in recent months to ban drag shows and gender-affirming care on this edition of OpenLine.
The Fight Against Banning Drag and Gender-Affirming Care
Abby Rubenfeld questions the constitutionality of bills banning shows and healthcare that have no documented evidence violating human rights.
Posted at 12:55 PM, Mar 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 13:55:40-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.