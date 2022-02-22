The history of African American music and its’ impact on Nashville

WTVF-NASHVILLE —How has African American music shaped Nashville’s history? Carrie Sharp is joined by Katie Rainge-Briggs of the National Museum of African American Music and Lorenzo Washington of Jefferson Street Sound Museum to discuss the history of African American music and its’ cultural impact it has had on Nashville along with the music industry on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 12:24 PM, Feb 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-22 13:24:57-05
