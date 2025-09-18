The History of Germantown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A look at what happenned in 1990 in Germantown from the activists who wanted to protect their neighborhood from the traffic and pollution that would be generated by an emissions testing facility. Valeria Eadler, historian and MTSU PhD Candidate found neighbors to tell their story and is writing a paper on the Germantown fight. Berdelle Campbell, Germantown Advocate recalls her being arrested for protesting and Zada Law archaeologist and Germantown Advocate recalls the 150 cars from the neighborhood to demonstrate the traffic headache that would ensue for such a narrow street.