Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+OpenLine

Actions

The History of Germantown

A Look at the 1990 fight to keep an emissions testing site out of a neighborhood trying to reclaim it's charm.
A look at the 1990 fight the neighborhood of Germantown had with the city of Nashville over an emissions station.
OpenLine - 091725 The History of Germantown P1
OpenLine - 091725 The History of Germantown P2
OpenLine - 091725 The History of Germantown P3
OpenLine - 091725 The History of Germantown P4
OpenLine - 091725 The History of Germantown P5
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A look at what happenned in 1990 in Germantown from the activists who wanted to protect their neighborhood from the traffic and pollution that would be generated by an emissions testing facility. Valeria Eadler, historian and MTSU PhD Candidate found neighbors to tell their story and is writing a paper on the Germantown fight. Berdelle Campbell, Germantown Advocate recalls her being arrested for protesting and Zada Law archaeologist and Germantown Advocate recalls the 150 cars from the neighborhood to demonstrate the traffic headache that would ensue for such a narrow street.

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

We’re highlighting the topics that matter most to you. Watch NewsChannel 5 at 6PM.