The history of women in Nashville and why it is important today

What women have been forgotten in history?
Ben Hall is joined by county historian Dr. Carole Bucy to discuss Women’s History Month and the importance of remembering forgotten Nashville women on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 1:21 PM, Mar 09, 2022
