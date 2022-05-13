Watch
The psychology of parasocial relationships with celebrities

What are parasocial relationships?
Rhori Johnston is joined by Dr. Claire Sisco King from Vanderbilt University to discuss what parasocial relationships are, why people develop them with celebrities, and the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard case on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 10:57 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 11:58:04-04

