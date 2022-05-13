WTVF-NASHVILLE —Rhori Johnston is joined by Dr. Claire Sisco King from Vanderbilt University to discuss what parasocial relationships are, why people develop them with celebrities, and the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard case on this episode of OpenLine.
The psychology of parasocial relationships with celebrities
What are parasocial relationships?
Posted at 10:57 AM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 11:58:04-04
