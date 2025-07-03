Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
The Rise of the Nashville Black Caucus

Drawing on inspiration of past civil rights leaders to address racial inequality, the caucus reactivates.
Metro Nashville City Council Member Jennifer Gamble talks about the history of Nashville's Black Caucus and the need for it today.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Black members of the Metro Council Minority Caucus reclaim their civic history with the revival of the Metro Council Black Caucus. A way to uplift the voices of Black Nashvillians in a time where civil rights are in jeopardy. In 1951 Z. Alexander Looby and Robert E. Lillard became the first Black members of the Metro Council. From voting rights and education to public safety and housing they demanded representation. On this episode of OpenLine, new chair of the Nashville Black Caucus Jennifer Gamble tells us why she and 10 other Black council members decided to reactivate the organization and what they want to accomplish.

