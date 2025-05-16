The Rise of Underaged Drinking and Drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — From 2019-2023, alcohol-related vehicular crashes for youth (ages 13-19) increased by 209%. A Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission report released earlier this year also showed increases in underage alcohol sales, alcohol-related vehicular injury and death along with alcohol-related ER room visits and hospital admissions. Russell Thomas, Executive Director of Tennessee Alcohol Beverage Commission presents these findings. Dr. James Bush, LPC-MHSP, AS professional counselor for the STARS program gives his insight working with youth and their challenges with alcohol and drug abuse. Region plays a factor about what drug or alcohol is being used along with peer pressure. Vaping, Delta 8 and Delta 9 were also new entries in the last 5 years. The TABC will be overseeing those products in January 2026.