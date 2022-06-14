Watch
NewsChannel5 +OpenLine

Actions

The Russia-Ukraine War and the upcoming midterm election

How foreign affairs effect our domestic politics
Hannah McDonald is joined by Dr. Thomas Schwartz, a political science professor from Vanderbilt University, to discuss an update in the Russia-Ukraine War and its impact on the upcoming midterm election on this episode of OpenLine.
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 13:43:43-04

WTVF-NASHVILLE —Hannah McDonald is joined by Dr. Thomas Schwartz, a political science professor from Vanderbilt University, to discuss an update in the Russia-Ukraine War and its impact on the upcoming midterm election on this episode of OpenLine.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
SkyMap 480x360

News

Learn more about SkyMap