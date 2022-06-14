The Russia-Ukraine War and the upcoming midterm election

WTVF-NASHVILLE —Hannah McDonald is joined by Dr. Thomas Schwartz, a political science professor from Vanderbilt University, to discuss an update in the Russia-Ukraine War and its impact on the upcoming midterm election on this episode of OpenLine.
How foreign affairs effect our domestic politics
Posted at 12:43 PM, Jun 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-14 13:43:43-04
