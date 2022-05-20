Watch
The state of democracy in Tennessee

What are voter's thinking about current events?
Ben Hall is joined by Emily Eichenthal of the Tennessee Democracy Forum to discuss the recent polls they’ve released on hot topics with Tennesseans and their series “Conversations on Democracy” on this episode of OpenLine.
