WTVF-NASHVILLE —Ben Hall is joined by Emily Eichenthal of the Tennessee Democracy Forum to discuss the recent polls they’ve released on hot topics with Tennesseans and their series “Conversations on Democracy” on this episode of OpenLine.
The state of democracy in Tennessee
What are voter's thinking about current events?
Posted at 11:09 AM, May 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-20 12:09:22-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.