NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How did Tennessee do in terms of providing support and care for our more than 1.7 million residents living with disabilities? Find out on this edition of OpenLine.
The State of Disability Care in Tennessee
Jeff Strand, Public Policy Director of the Tennessee Disability Coalition, and Music City Wheels Founder and advocate Robby Barbieri are our guests.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 13:27:19-05
Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.