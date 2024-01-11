Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +OpenLine

Actions

The State of Disability Care in Tennessee

Jeff Strand, Public Policy Director of the Tennessee Disability Coalition, and Music City Wheels Founder and advocate Robby Barbieri are our guests.
How has Tennessee served disabled people in 2023? Find out on this edition of OpenLine.
Posted at 12:27 PM, Jan 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-11 13:27:19-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — How did Tennessee do in terms of providing support and care for our more than 1.7 million residents living with disabilities? Find out on this edition of OpenLine.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens