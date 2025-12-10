The State of Middle Tennessee Nonprofits

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With federal funding being frozen last year and as provisions and restrictions are added for funding applications, 2026 may be another tricky year for nonprofit organizations. President and CEO of Center for Nonprofit Excellence of Middle Tennessee Meagan Flippin cites a recent study,"75% of nonprofits have seen an increase in demand for their services-especially through the covid pandemic. 81% of nonprofits said they've had a huge increase in costs associated with the rise in demand. Yet they are seeing a shift in funding sources." Flippin adds, " Any good nonprofit has multiple streams of income: donations, earned income, special events, grants-many which come through the government. So for them to have diverse streams, they probably will be seeing government funding in some way or another. Whether it's directly through a federal grant or a state grant which can also be funded federally. Flippin also tells host Ben Hall that for profit institutions like Go Fund Me are directly competing against a nonprofit's fundraising goals by adding pages to the Go Fund Me website without consent of the nonprofit organization. Flippin says Go Fund Me has no restrictions for what the money is used for. Nonprofits direct the donations to help the person, but not to the person directly.