Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsChannel 5+OpenLine

Actions

The State of the Economy

Are we headed for a Recession?
Joshua P. Smith, Ph.D. Professor of Economics at Trevecca Nazarene University explains what is happening in our local, national and global economies.
OpenLine - 111925 The State of the Economy P1
OpenLine - 111925 The State of the Economy P2
OpenLine - 111925 The State of the Economy P3
OpenLine - 111925 The State of the Economy P4
OpenLine - 111925 The State of the Economy P5
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the price of essentials like food, housing and vehicles continue climbing, uncertainty and fear are escalating with consumers and businesses. Are we looking at a recession next year? Professor of Economics at Trevecca Nazarene University Joshua P. Smith, Ph.D. notes that "A lot of economic numbers are still strong. Unemployment is strong, but it is cooling. Inflation was hot , now it has cooled." However, lingering uncertainties including further tariff actions by President Trump and repercussions of the government shutdown have some economists leaning towards a recession. The severity and timing remain to be seen.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.