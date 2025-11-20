The State of the Economy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the price of essentials like food, housing and vehicles continue climbing, uncertainty and fear are escalating with consumers and businesses. Are we looking at a recession next year? Professor of Economics at Trevecca Nazarene University Joshua P. Smith, Ph.D. notes that "A lot of economic numbers are still strong. Unemployment is strong, but it is cooling. Inflation was hot , now it has cooled." However, lingering uncertainties including further tariff actions by President Trump and repercussions of the government shutdown have some economists leaning towards a recession. The severity and timing remain to be seen.

