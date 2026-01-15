Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  Closings/Delays
NewsChannel 5+OpenLine

Actions

The State of the Tennessee Child

A look at the state report about year 2025 for all Tennessee Children. Topics include poverty, housing, child care, immunizations, infant death, child and teen death, foster care and youth crime.
Executive Director of the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth Richard Kennedy and TCCY Director of Data, Policy and Communications Kylie Graves are our guests.
OpenLine- 011426 State of the Child P1
OpenLine- 011426 State of the Child P2
OpenLine- 011426 State of the Child P3a
OpenLine- 011426 State of the Child P4
OpenLine- 011426 State of the Child P5
Posted
and last updated

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee report The State of the Child reveals disturbing trends in areas of youth crime, DCS custody and death investigations as well as child care availability and costs. Executive Director of Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth Richard Kennedy and TCCY Director of Data, Policy and Communications Kylie Graves explain the numbers and trends and what we need to do to get back on track. To see the full report click on the link State of the Child Report or tn.gov/tccy/StateOfTheChild

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Real People. Real Conversations. Real Connection. Watch at 6PM.