The State of the Tennessee Child

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee report The State of the Child reveals disturbing trends in areas of youth crime, DCS custody and death investigations as well as child care availability and costs. Executive Director of Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth Richard Kennedy and TCCY Director of Data, Policy and Communications Kylie Graves explain the numbers and trends and what we need to do to get back on track. To see the full report click on the link State of the Child Report or tn.gov/tccy/StateOfTheChild