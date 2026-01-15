NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Tennessee report The State of the Child reveals disturbing trends in areas of youth crime, DCS custody and death investigations as well as child care availability and costs. Executive Director of Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth Richard Kennedy and TCCY Director of Data, Policy and Communications Kylie Graves explain the numbers and trends and what we need to do to get back on track. To see the full report click on the link State of the Child Report or tn.gov/tccy/StateOfTheChild
The State of the Tennessee Child
A look at the state report about year 2025 for all Tennessee Children. Topics include poverty, housing, child care, immunizations, infant death, child and teen death, foster care and youth crime.
