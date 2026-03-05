The Women's Suffrage Movement in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did you know that Tennessee was the 36th and final state needed to pass the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution?

Davidson County Honorary Historian Carole Bucy Ph.D. and Belmont University Associate Director and Professor Mary Ellen Pethel Ph.D. take us back to Tennessee's Suffrage history. The two tell stories of the "War of the Roses" and the mothers, sisters and daughters who made women's right to vote happen for the entire United States.

You can walk in the footsteps of those who made history.

Go to: Nashville Sites for free walking and driving tours.