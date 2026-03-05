Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
2  Closings/Delays
NewsChannel 5+OpenLine

Actions

The Women's Suffrage Movement in Nashville

Davidson County Honorary Historian Carole Bucy Ph.D. and Belmont University Associate Director and Professor Mary Ellen Pethel Ph.D. take us back in Tennessee's Suffrage history.
Davidson County Honorary Historian Dr. Carole Bucy and Belmont University Associate Director and Professor Dr. Mary Ellen Pethel are our guests.
OpenLine - 030426 Suffrage Movement in Nashville P1
OpenLine - 030426 Suffrage Movement in Nashville P2
OpenLine - 030426 Suffrage Movement in Nashville P3
OpenLine - 030426 Suffrage Movement in Nashville P4
OpenLine - 030426 Suffrage Movement in Nashville P5
Posted

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Did you know that Tennessee was the 36th and final state needed to pass the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution?

Davidson County Honorary Historian Carole Bucy Ph.D. and Belmont University Associate Director and Professor Mary Ellen Pethel Ph.D. take us back to Tennessee's Suffrage history. The two tell stories of the "War of the Roses" and the mothers, sisters and daughters who made women's right to vote happen for the entire United States.

You can walk in the footsteps of those who made history.
Go to: Nashville Sites for free walking and driving tours.

5 plus schedule

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch at 6PM, streaming live on every device.

Real People. Real Connection. Rhori’s Listening.