NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tessa Lemos del Pino and Hannah Smalley with Tennessee Justice for our Neighbors join Olivia Michael on OpenLine and clarify what the end of Title 42 means for some immigrants.
Title 42 - Impact on Immigrants in Tennessee
How does the expiration of Title 42 affect immigrants in Tennessee and nationwide?
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-14 13:17:25-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.