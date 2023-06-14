Watch Now
Title 42 - Impact on Immigrants in Tennessee

How does the expiration of Title 42 affect immigrants in Tennessee and nationwide?
Tessa Lemos Del Pino and Hannah Smalley with TNJFON discuss the impact Title 42 may have on immigrants living in Tennessee.
Posted at 12:17 PM, Jun 14, 2023
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tessa Lemos del Pino and Hannah Smalley with Tennessee Justice for our Neighbors join Olivia Michael on OpenLine and clarify what the end of Title 42 means for some immigrants.

