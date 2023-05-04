Watch Now
TN Justice Center - SNAP Benefit Repayments

Why do people have to repay their SNAP money if the federal government does not obligate it?
Signe Anderson and Anna Luttrell from the TN Justice Center join Ben Hall to help viewers who may have to repay SNAP benefit money.
WTVF-NASHVILLE — Signe Anderson and Anna Luttrell from the TN Justice Center explain what their clients are saying about having to repay SNAP Benefits to the state.

