WTVF-NASHVILLE — Signe Anderson and Anna Luttrell from the TN Justice Center explain what their clients are saying about having to repay SNAP Benefits to the state.
TN Justice Center - SNAP Benefit Repayments
Why do people have to repay their SNAP money if the federal government does not obligate it?
Posted at 12:46 PM, May 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-04 13:46:07-04
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.