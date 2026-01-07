Today's Global Politics

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With recent events in Venezuela, world politics couldn't be more relevant. Middle Tennessee State University Professor Sean Foley gives historical insight to the US's interest in policing nations -from the Middle East's Gulf War to today's Venezuela. He also offers perspective on how this will affect European defenses, Russia's conflict with Ukraine and the overtures to Greenland as President Trump used the Monroe Doctrine as a guide.