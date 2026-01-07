Today's Global Politics

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Dr. Sean Foley, professor of history at MTSU shares his thoughts about world issues from Venezuela to Gaza to Russia to Greenland and compares it to activity in the 80's in the Middle East.
MTSU Professor of History Sean Foley, Ph.D. is our guest.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — With recent events in Venezuela, world politics couldn't be more relevant. Middle Tennessee State University Professor Sean Foley gives historical insight to the US's interest in policing nations -from the Middle East's Gulf War to today's Venezuela. He also offers perspective on how this will affect European defenses, Russia's conflict with Ukraine and the overtures to Greenland as President Trump used the Monroe Doctrine as a guide.

