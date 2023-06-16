Watch Now
NewsChannel 5 +OpenLine

Actions

Trans Rights and Pride Month

What is the history behind Pride Month and the transgender movement nationwide and in Tennessee?
Marisa Richmond, trans rights activist and former MTSU professor, joins Rhori on this edition of OpenLine to explain the importance of gender-affirming care.
Posted at 8:00 AM, Jun 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-16 09:00:25-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Marisa Richmond, formerly with MTSU, joins OpenLine to summarize the history of Pride and the importance of inclusivity in Tennessee.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Celebrating Vicki side.png

Join us as we celebrate an all-time great